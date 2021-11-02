Get this 8-piece AirPods accessory bundle in a choice of 5 colors for $10 (Reg. $29)

If you’re going to spend $159 on a pair of wireless earbuds, it makes sense to take care of them. The Aduro AirPods 8-Piece Accessory Bundle helps you do just that, with a rugged silicone case, ear hooks, a neck strap, and more. You can get it today for only $9.99 (Reg. $29) at 9to5Toys Specials.

There is no doubt, Apple did a great job when designing the AirPods. But are they perfect?

Maybe not. The charging case can be vulnerable to everyday wear and tear. The earbuds are not always secure during intense workouts, and if you lose one earpiece, you will have to buy a new pair. The 8-Piece Accessory Bundle from Aduro fixes these small issues. It includes everything you need for making the most of your Apple earbuds and keeping them in good condition.

For protection, you get an impact-absorbing silicone case. This has a strong carabiner for attaching your AirPods to your bag. Soft ear hooks and wing covers provide a more secure fit during workouts. The provided watch strap holder lets you store your AirPods on your wrist. Alternatively, you can use the magnetic neck strap. This is super useful if you need to take out your AirPods regularly.

All the accessories come with a zipper pouch, which can keep your AirPods safe during travel. The whole kit is rated at 4.3 stars on Amazon.

Order today for only $9.99 to get the bundle at 66% off MSRP, and choose from five colors: Black, Grey, White, Blue, and Pink.

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!