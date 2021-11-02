Pick up four audiobooks and stream the Audible Plus catalog for under $8/mo (Save 46%)

Amazon is offering new members four months of Audible Premium Plus for $7.95 per month. After the introductory period, the cost goes up to the standard $14.95 per month. Outside of a limited promotion with an Amazon Music bundle, today’s deal is the best that we’ve tracked since Prime Day when the offer was down to $6.95 per month. Audible’s Premium Plus subscription gives you one credit per month to pick from any title in the entire Audible library to own forever. Plus, you can stream or download thousands of audiobooks, podcasts, and more from the Plus catalog. There’s no long-term commitments required either, as you can cancel at any time. Learn more about Audible Premium Plus in our announcement coverage, then head below for more.

With today’s deal, you’re saving $28 over the course of four months. So, why not pick up an Echo Dot for just $25? This is $3 below your Audible savings, allowing you to access audiobooks and more with simple voice commands. Plus, it leverages Amazon’s Alexa service to offer smart home control, the ability to play music, and much more.

On the free side of the spectrum, you’ll find that Prime members can enjoy some Kindle eBook freebies this month with Amazon’s First Reads. We recently took a dive into what all is included this month yesterday, so be sure to check that out to see what books you can pick up and read this month.

More about Audible Premium Plus:

The Audible Premium Plus membership (starting at $14.95 per month plus applicable sales tax) will give you your fix of bestsellers and new releases. With a credit, you can pick any title in our premium selection to keep forever. On top of that, you can listen all you want to Audible Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts including exclusive series, courtesy of the included Plus Catalog. You can stream or download any of these included titles. You also get access to exclusive deals and discounts and listen across devices without losing your place.

