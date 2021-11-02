Razer intros keyboard, mouse, and mat for work with light color scheme, silent switches, more

Earlier today, Razer unveiled its next-generation Productivity Suite. This follows the launch of its office-friendly Razer Book 13 and several other pieces of gaming-inspired gear that are specifically made with work in mind. The new Razer Productivity Suite consists of Pro Click Mini, Pro Type Ultra, and Pro Glide XXL. Marketing lingo aside, the latest from Razer includes a mouse, keyboard, and desk mat. Each offering bears white and gray coloring, and both peripherals are said to operate in silence, thanks to quiet mechanical switches. Continue reading to learn more.

Razer Productivity Suite brings gaming-style peripherals to the office

Let’s kick things off with Pro Click Mini. This new Razer release is not only great for the office, but is also ready to travel with a compact form factor that can easily fit “into any bag, briefcase, or backpack.” It utilizes “silent, tactile switches,” each of which is “rated for up to 15 million clicks.” A quiet design will undoubtedly come in handy when working alongside others.

Next up we have Razer Pro Type Ultra. It too features silent switches, but ratchets up longevity with keys that are rated to handle “80 million presses.” In addition to the keyboard itself, you’ll also receive a “plush leatherette wrist rest.” Both Pro Click Mini and Razer Pro Type Ultra are able to pair with up to three devices via Bluetooth and another using an included 2.4 GHz dongle.

Pro Glide XXL rounds out the new Razer Productivity Suite releases. It’s described as a “full desk width, soft mouse mat” and has plenty of space for both Razer Pro Type Ultra and Pro Click Mini. Measurements work out to roughly 37 by 16.1 inches and it features a textured micro-weave cloth surface.

“Today’s workspace can be anywhere – in the office building, at home on the dining table, on the train or in the air,” says Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. “Regardless of where the user is, Razer’s Pro range has workflow-enhancing features for every task and situation, from non-distracting silent click mouse switches through to all-day-comfort soft-touch keycaps, allowing users to work effectively wherever they are.”

Pricing and availability

Pricing for the Razer Productivity Suite kicks off at $29.99. Unsurprisingly, the lowest price is reserved for Razer Pro Glide XXL, which can be ordered now at either Razer or Amazon. Razer Pro Click Mini and Pro Type Ultra cost $79.99 and $159.99, respectively. Every item in the Razer productivity lineup can be found here.

9to5Toys’ Take

Some folks love the look of white peripherals, and I happily count myself as one of them. This makes each piece of the Razer Productivity Suite desirable for me, and I am sure I will not be the only one. In addition to a light coloring scheme, Razer’s new peripherals are made to operate in silence. This is a huge win for folks that love gaming gear but want to remain aware of how noisy their setup is. Pricing is high, but that’s to be expected since Razer has become known for making premium products.

