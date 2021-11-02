iPhone 12 drops to $645 (Orig. $799) in Woot’s latest cert. refurb sale from $100

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished iPhones starting at $100. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Marking a rare price cut in the first place as well as the most notable inclusion in the sale, right now you can score the unlocked iPhone 12 for $644.99 in four styles. Originally selling for $799, you’re looking at one of the first refurbished discounts we’ve seen and the best value we’ve seen from sale yet.

Even with the new iPhone 13 being unveiled earlier this month, those who don’t need the latest can take advantage of some notable savings by going with Apple’s now previous-generation handset. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and A14 Bionic processor. Plus, around back you’re looking at a dual camera array capable of taking of the best photos from a smartphone on the market. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Other iPhone deals at Woot:

This week is already off to quite the notable start on the Apple front, with plenty of notable discounts going live to kick off the pre-Black Friday shopping season. Ranging from new all-time lows on the latest AirPods to M1 iPads and more, you’ll find everything up for the taking in our guide right here.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

