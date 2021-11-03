Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Leather Cases return to Amazon low of $50

Update: Now available in additional styles.

Amazon is now offering the new Apple iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Leather Case for $49.99 shipped. Normally fetching $59, you’re looking at only the second discount since launching last month, a new all-time low, and the first time on sale at Amazon in the first place. Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 13 Pro in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, as well. Head below for more.

If you prefer the added pop of color from Apple’s silicone cases, going with one of these official options means you can make out for slightly less while still taking full advantage of MagSafe. Available in quite a few different styles, you’ll have to pay the full price of $49. Or just check out all of our top case recommendations right here.

Another way to deck out your iPhone 13 Pro would be picking up Apple’s official MagSafe Charger while it’s on sale for $30. Delivering one of the best prices to date, you’re looking a notable chance bring home the first-party accessory at a discount.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Leather Case features:

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 13 mini, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. Like every Apple-designed case, it undergoes thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. So not only does it look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.

