Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Leather Cases return to Amazon low of $50

-
Best of 9to5ToysAmazonSmartphone AccessoriesApple
Amazon low $50

Update: Now available in additional styles.

Amazon is now offering the new Apple iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Leather Case for $49.99 shipped. Normally fetching $59, you’re looking at only the second discount since launching last month, a new all-time low, and the first time on sale at Amazon in the first place. Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 13 Pro in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, as well. Head below for more.

If you prefer the added pop of color from Apple’s silicone cases, going with one of these official options means you can make out for slightly less while still taking full advantage of MagSafe. Available in quite a few different styles, you’ll have to pay the full price of $49. Or just check out all of our top case recommendations right here.

Another way to deck out your iPhone 13 Pro would be picking up Apple’s official MagSafe Charger while it’s on sale for $30. Delivering one of the best prices to date, you’re looking a notable chance bring home the first-party accessory at a discount.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Leather Case features:

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 13 mini, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. Like every Apple-designed case, it undergoes thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. So not only does it look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Apple

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro $174 off,...
Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack hits new Amazon all-time...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Early Black Friday Sale, Air...
Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers launch tomorrow with disc t...
Amazon clears our previous-generation 16- and 13-inch M...
Wyze Bulb Color 2-pack delivers 1,100-lumens of brightn...
Best Android app deals of the day: Traffix, Pascal̵...
Motorola launches up to $600 off Android smartphone sal...
Show More Comments