Fall Greenworks yard tools up to 30% off: Leaf blower + trimmer combo $223 (Reg. $350), more

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off a range of Greenworks outdoor tools to prep your yard for fall and winter alongside some off-season deals to have your ready for spring. One standout here to take care of those falling leaves and more is the Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Brushless String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo at $223.29 shipped. This bundle has sold for between $263 and as much as $350 over the last 8-months or so at Amazon with today’s offer being a new all-time low there. It is currently on sale for $262 via CPO Outlets, for comparison. Alongside the included 2Ah battery and charger that powers both tools as well as other Greenworks gear, this bundle includes a 80V brushless axial blower and the 16-inch string trimmer. The blower will certainly come in handy tidying up the yard with a 125 MPH wind speed and three speed options as well. Rated 4+ stars at Lowe’s. More Greenworks deals below.

But if it’s just a basic leaf blower to help clean off the patio and yard this fall, something like 7-amp BLACK+DECKER Electric Leaf Blower might fo the trick instead. While not nearly as powerful overall, it only costs $29 shipped at Amazon and will work just fine for casual and lighter clean-ups.

Just be sure to browse through today’s early Black Friday Amazon Greenworls sale for more deals including chainsaws and pressure washers alongside add-on batteries at up to 45% off and more. The deals start from $99 and you can browse through everything right here.

And remember, there is even more Greenworks gear on sale via Amazon right now as part of yesterday’s roundup with offers starting from $29.50.

More on the Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Trimmer and Blower:

The 80V brushless axial blower and 16” string trimmer combo pack provides ultimate performance at a great value

Brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and longer life, Ideal For: Up to 1 Acre

String Trimmer features a 14 / 16-In cutting path, durable .080” line, bump feed head, adjustable handle, and variable speed trigger for added control

Blower features an axial design, with up to 500 CFM / 125 MPH wind speed. Variable speed trigger with 3 speed selections (low / medium / high)

