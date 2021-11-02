Greenworks electric mowers, pressure washers, and blowers see off-season deals from $29.50

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Greenworks outdoor electric tools headlined by a particularly notable off-season markdown on its 48V 20-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower at $365.49. Shipping is free across the board. Down from its usual $430 price tag, you’re looking at nearly $65 in savings alongside a return to the all-time low and one of the first discounts overall. Equipped with a 20-inch cutting deck, this Greenworks mower is more than capable of handling most mid-sized yards with a 45-minute runtime thanks to its pair of included batteries. While it’ll be awhile before you’re thinking about getting the grass in its best shape, this markdown is a great chance to be ready for next spring while also cutting gas and oil from the routine ahead of time.

Greenworks outdoor electric tools on sale:

Though if you’re specifically looking to bring home a leaf blower alongside some other gear, the ongoing fall sale direct from Greenworks is worth a look. With as much as 50% in savings across the brand’s lineup of outdoor electric offerings for taming the leaves, you’ll find sizable discounts on bundles, standalone tools, and more.

Greenworks 48V 20-inch Electric Mower features:

Two Greenworks 24 VOLT POWERALL batteries combine for 48 VOLTS of exceptional, better than gas power without leaving the 24 VOLT battery platform. Up To 45 Minutes Run-Time With 2 Fully Charged 4Ah USB Batteries. Run-Time Varies Based on Grass Condition and Operator Technique. Dual Port Charger Included. Highly efficient brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and longer life

