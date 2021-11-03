Garmin’s solar-powered fēnix 6 Pro smartwatch sees $188 discount to new Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar GPS Smartwatch for $612.19 shipped. Normally fetching $800, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $188 in savings and at $88 under our previous mention. As one of its flagship wearables, the Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar arrives with the unique feature of its solar-powered design that can prolong battery life up to 16 days. Otherwise, you’re looking at a 1.3-inch display with a titanium bezel and diamond like carbon coating for added durability. And for actually putting it to the test there, you’ll find that the fēnix 6 Pro Solar can keep up with all kinds of workouts thanks to the inclusion of sensors like heart rate, VO2 max, and Pulse Ox to pair with its topographic maps, GPS, and altimeter.

If the more premium array of sensors and slimmer design aren’t doing anything for you, a great way to save some extra cash would be going with the Garmin Instinct Solar Surf instead. This smartwatch delivers much of the same solar-powered functionality, but increased water-resistance to live up to its Surf name. There’s also a more affordable $450 price tag here, too.

Outside the Garmin ecosystem, there’s plenty of other ways to strap a smart wearable to your wrist in our fitness tracker guide. Though if we had to pick a particular highlight, this ongoing Fitbit sale is discounting the flagship Sense Advanced Smartwatch to an all-time low of $200.

Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar

Harness the power of the sun with the fēnix 6 Pro Solar premium multisport GPS Watch. Featuring a Power Glass solar charging lens and customizable power manager modes, this smart Watch can stay on and remain performance-ready for weeks. Track new activities, including indoor climbing and surfing plus new metrics for mountain biking. And keep a close eye on your training progress with performance monitoring, including training load balance, VO2 max and altitude acclimation.

