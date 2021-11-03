Pair Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad with this Logitech Rugged Folio Keyboard at $101.50

Reg. $150 $101.50

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech Rugged Folio Keyboard Case for latest 10.2-inch iPad at $101.49 shipped. Down from its usual $150 going rate, you’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low at $8 under our previous mention and a total of 28% off what you’d normally pay. Compatible with all of the latest 10.2-inch iPads, including the all-new model that just launched last month, Logitech’s Rugged Folio delivers an upgraded typing experience. Alongside the integrated keyboard that pairs over the Smart Connector, you’re looking at a rugged build with folio design and built-in kickstand. Head below for more.

While the folio form-factor on the lead deal is going to be hard to beat for an iPad tagging along to the classroom or any other workstations away from home, those who want a dedicated device can save some extra cash. To that end, the new Logitech Keys-To-Go is a great option to consider with a slim design and super-light build that is about as ideal as it gets for throwing in your backpack or just using around the house. Its $70 price tag also makes for a more affordable alternative, too.

Though for the latest from Logitech, don’t forget that earlier this fall the new MX Keys Mini launched and we took a hands-on look at the recent experience. Delivering all of the features of its full MX Keys, this new version packs that typing prowess into a miniature design. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and review right here.

Logitech Rugged Folio iPad Keyboard features:

Heavy-duty protection Slim design Think you need a chunky case to protect your new iPad (7th gen) from drops spills and scratches? Think again Rugged Folio is a surprisingly slim keyboard case with military-grade drop protection for iPad Rugged Folio was designed to withstand the toughest environments while also giving you the comfort and style you crave It features 4 use modes spill-proof keys and a convenient shortcut keys.

