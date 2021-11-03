Renogy’s 100W solar panel is ready to power your off-grid setup at $102 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the Renogy 100W Solar Panel for $101.99 shipped. Down from $120, you’re saving 15% here and netting a discount only beat out by a drop to $99 earlier this year. If you’re trying to build out a solar-powered RV or shed, this is a great starting point. It’s rated to withstand high winds of up to 2400Pa and up to 5400Pa of snow, allowing you to place it outside without worry. It outputs up to 100W of power on a 12V line, which is perfect for smaller setups overall. You’ll also find an IP65-rated junction box included in the package to give you everything needed to get up and going as soon as it arrives. Head below for more.

If your energy needs don’t require 100W of power, but you need the panel to be more versatile, then Renogy’s 50W 12V Flexible Monocrystalline Solar Panel is a great alternative. While it doesn’t provide the same amount of wattage as today’s lead deal, coming in at $86.50 on Amazon saves you a few bucks overall and the added flexibility might be worth the trade off.

More on the Renogy Solar Panel:

[Reliable] This 100-watt solar panel advanced encapsulation material with multi-layered sheet laminations enhances cell performance and provides a long service life. EL tested solar modules; no hot-spot heating guaranteed. Bypass diodes minimize power drop caused by shade. TPT back sheet ensures smooth performance over a long period of time

[Durable] Guaranteed positive output tolerance (0-3%); withstands high winds (2400Pa) and snow loads (5400Pa). Corrosion-resistant aluminum frame allows extended outdoor use; the panels can last for decades. Anti-reflective, high transparency, low iron tempered glass with enhanced stiffness and impact resistance. IP65 rated junction box provides complete protection against environmental particles and low-pressure water jets

[Versatile] Can be used for many different applications, compatible with ground mount, on-grid and off-grid inverters

