UGREEN markdowns from $12: Desk humidifier, USB-C adapters, more up to 41% off

UGREEN GROUP LIMITED (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Desk Humidifier for $10.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $15, today’s deal shaves 30% off and is a match for the lowest offer we have tracked. There’s nothing quite like having a toasty space in the heart of winter, but all of that heat can dry out your skin and lead to discomfort. Thankfully, this desk-friendly humidifier is ready to help remedy that at a very affordable price point. It features a “super quiet” design that emits “no more than 38 decibels” of noise. The compact nature of this unit ensures that its tank is easy to refill whenever it runs out of water. Continue reading to find more UGREEN markdowns up to 41% off.

UGREEN Desk Humidifier features:

Auto Shut-Off: The mini humidifier will automatically turn off when the water is lower than the safe level and it will start the intelligent anti-dry burning program and automatic power-off protection after every 6 hours of work. Don’t worry about the water being dry after falling asleep, the intelligent power-off of the humidifier will give you safer protection.

2 Mist Modes: The first model of this cool mist humidifier is Continuous Mist Mode, which can be used continuously for 12 hours by pressing the switch once. The second model of this portable humidifier is Intermittent Mist Mode, which can be used intermittently for 18 hours by pressing the switch twice.

Super Quiet: This room humidifier will lower the noise level by no more than 38 dB, which runs lightly without disturbing your sleeping, working, study, etc.

