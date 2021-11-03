Anker gets in on early Black Friday savings with 33% off chargers, smart cams, more from $14

Anker today is kicking off a new mid-week sale and finally getting in on all of the early Black Friday savings we’ve seen through the start of the month. With free shipping in orders over $25 or for Prime members from its official Amazon storefront, you’re looking at deep discounts on smartphone accessories, smart home upgrades, Mac gear, and more. A highlight amongst all of the other discounts is the Anker PowerPort Atom III 45W Slim USB-C Charger at $23.99. Down from $36, you’re looking at the first discount in several months with today’s offer saving you 33% and matching the all-time low.

This compact USB-C charger features a unique design that doesn’t protrude from the wall while still providing enough power to top off almost all the gear in your Apple everyday carry. Its 45W USB-C port can dish out power to everything from iPhones to iPads and more with GaN speeds. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and find more deals below the fold from $14.

Other notable Anker deals:

For Anker’s latest, be sure to go check out our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review of the just-released MagGo 2-in-1 charger. Delivering a unique MagSafe experience with a compact footprint and unique pop-out mount, you’ll want to head over to our hands-on coverage for a closer look.

Anker PowerPort Atom III features:

At only 0.79 inches thick, PowerPort Atom III 45WSlim is thin enough to fit into those awkward spaces behind beds, sofas, or other furniture. If you’re traveling, it’ll fit easily into any bag or pocket for effortless portability. The 45W USB-C port pumps out enough power to fully charge a 2018 MacBook Air in just over 2 hours, charge an iPad Pro 12.9ʺ up to 1 hour faster than with an original charger.

