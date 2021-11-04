At $12.50 Prime shipped, it’s hard to undercut this Bluetooth smart scale (New low, 37% off)

YiHe Smart Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the 1 BY ONE Bluetooth Smart Scale for $12.50 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While the list price currently rests at $25, our research shows that this scale usually sells for closer to $20. Even so, today’s offer shaves 37% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Easily keep tabs on weight changes with this affordable Bluetooth smart scale. It tracks on 14 body composition measurements that include weight, BMI, body fat, body water, and more. Metrics can be sent to popular ecosystems like Apple Health and Google Fit. The 1byone Health app is available for both iOS and Android smartphones, making it a versatile solution with support for an unlimited number of users.

If you would rather keep tabs on the nutrition values of what you’re eating, check out the FITINDEX Smart Food Scale instead. It will cost you slightly less at $12 Prime shipped and makes it a cinch to keep an accurate count of calorie, vitamin, protein, and fat intake when cooking at home. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS devices with HealthKit logging support for folks that rely on the Apple ecosystem.

Keep the bathroom upgrades coming when you also snag simple-human’s refurbished smart LED mirror at $130 shipped. With a new condition price of $200, today’s offer shaves $70 off. Oh, and don’t forget to also swing by our home good and smart home guides for more deals like this.

1 BY ONE Bluetooth Smart Scale features:

Comparing with traditional body fat scales, we provide advanced ITO tech (Indium Tin Oxide) coating on this digital bathroom scale, giving you more Higher Accuracy in readings and Convenience in usage. Unlike common scales with 4 fixed sensors, you don’t have to contact or correspondingly match your feet with these sensors. The sensor of this weight scale is designed in the central position, so you just step on this smart scale for measurements.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!