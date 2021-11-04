simplehuman’s latest motion-sensor smart LED mirror now $130 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $200)

The official simplehuman eBay store is now offering its 2021-model 8-inch Round Sensor Smart Mirror for $129.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Regularly $200 at Amazon and direct, this is $70 in savings, a rare price drop, and the lowest we can find. This mirror features built-in 800 lux lighting (designed to last for 40,000 hours) to simulate the “natural sunlight’s full color spectrum” alongside touch control brightness and 5x magnification. It will run for about 5 weeks before you need to pull out the included USB-C charging cable and it features motion sensors that will have it automatically light up as your face approaches the front surface. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Bed Bath and Beyond. More details below.

Now, as you might know, simplehuman’s high-quality gear comes at a premium. But there are similar products for less. You can score the Conair Reflections Double-Sided Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror for $50 shipped on Amazon right now. It’s not quite as high-end overall, but it provides up to 7x magnification, built-in lighting, and more.

You might also want to browse through today’s Amazon’s early Black Friday BioBidet sale. there ear several options for adding bidet functionality to your setup with up to $200 in savings and options starting from just $23 with no electrician-required. You can check out all of the deals right here and be sure to head over to our home goods guide for even more.

More on the simplehuman Round Sensor Smart Mirror:

TRU-LUX LIGHT SYSTEM – At 800 lux and with a color rendering index (CRI) of 95, the tru-lux light system closely simulates natural sunlight’s full color spectrum to show every detail.

SENSOR ON/OFF – Automatically lights up as your face approaches the mirror — no need to touch any buttons.

5X MAGNIFICATION – Provides exceptional detail while still allowing you to see your entire face at once.

TOUCH CONTROL BRIGHTNESS – Fast, intuitive control over a continuous range of brightness from 100 lux to 800 lux.

DUAL LIGHT SETTINGS – Check your look under full sunlight or true-to-life candlelight.

