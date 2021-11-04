Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac returns to Amazon low at $49 off

Amazon is now offering the Apple 24-inch M1 iMac for $1,249.99 shipped. Down from $1,299, you’re looking at a return to the Amazon low on this configuration while matching our last mention from September at $49 off. Apple’s latest M1 iMac was refreshed earlier this year with Apple Silicon under the hood alongside a drastically redesigned exterior. Rocking a 4K Retina display with True Tone and a 1080p FaceTime camera, there’s six speakers capable of delivering Spatial Audio playback. Not to mention, a pair of Thunderbolt ports and 256GB of storage to round out the package with 8GB of RAM. Get a closer look in our first impressions coverage and then head below for more.

Elevate your new desktop machine by using some of the savings towards the Twelve South Curve Riser. This stand is comprised of aluminum and gives the iMac a boost off your desk with a sleek design that should blend right in with the rest of your Apple setup.

If you’re in the market for a desktop Mac but would prefer to bring your own display into the mix, Apple’s latest Mac mini has you covered. Rocking much of the same M1 chip at the center of the experience, this alternative packs a smaller form-factor without sacrificing on power and is now up to $149 off at Amazon.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

