BioBidet early Black Friday Amazon sale from $23: Bidet attachments, more up to 30% off

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off BioBidet products. You can score the BioBidet SlimEdge Simple Bidet Toilet Attachment for $22.99 shipped. Regularly $35 or more, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It still fetches $35 at Home Depot for comparison. This is a quick and easy way to outfit your setup with bidet functionality that requires no electrical wiring or expertise. Silicone inserts keep everything in place with a simple control panel for water pressure and to adjust the dual nozzle heads. Rated 4+ stars from 1,000 Home Depot customers.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s early Black Friday BioBidet sale for higher-end models, handheld options, and more starting from $28.50 shipped right here. You’re looking at up to $200 in savings and some of the best deals of the year here.

Another upgrade for the washroom or kitchen worth taking a look at is Amazon’s Alexa-ready touch-free Smart Soap Dispenser. now down at a new all-time low, you can pick up this handy soap dispenser for $41 shipped right now as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals. It features voice command integration, built-in LED timers, and touch-free operation to keep the family hygienic. All of the details can be found right here.

More on the BioBidet SlimEdge:

SLEEK AND STURDY: Increase the function and beauty of your bathroom with the latest bidet attachment from Bio Bidet. This reinforced and stylish design is 50% thinner than competing products.

EXCLUSIVE DESIGN: The tilted control panel is designed to compliment both your bathroom and your body. Simply turn the comfort grip control knob to activate your preferred spray. P.S.P.C Technology

DUAL NOZZLE SPRAY OPTIONS: Clean in comfort with refreshing spray patterns for him and her. Easily adjust the bidet spray with the responsive water pressure controls.

