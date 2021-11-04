BioBidet early Black Friday Amazon sale from $23: Bidet attachments, more up to 30% off

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off BioBidet products. You can score the BioBidet SlimEdge Simple Bidet Toilet Attachment for $22.99 shipped. Regularly $35 or more, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It still fetches $35 at Home Depot for comparison. This is a quick and easy way to outfit your setup with bidet functionality that requires no electrical wiring or expertise. Silicone inserts keep everything in place with a simple control panel for water pressure and to adjust the dual nozzle heads. Rated 4+ stars from 1,000 Home Depot customers.
Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s early Black Friday BioBidet sale for higher-end models, handheld options, and more starting from $28.50 shipped right here. You’re looking at up to $200 in savings and some of the best deals of the year here.
Another upgrade for the washroom or kitchen worth taking a look at is Amazon’s Alexa-ready touch-free Smart Soap Dispenser. now down at a new all-time low, you can pick up this handy soap dispenser for $41 shipped right now as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals. It features voice command integration, built-in LED timers, and touch-free operation to keep the family hygienic. All of the details can be found right here.
More on the BioBidet SlimEdge:
- SLEEK AND STURDY: Increase the function and beauty of your bathroom with the latest bidet attachment from Bio Bidet. This reinforced and stylish design is 50% thinner than competing products.
- EXCLUSIVE DESIGN: The tilted control panel is designed to compliment both your bathroom and your body. Simply turn the comfort grip control knob to activate your preferred spray. P.S.P.C Technology
- DUAL NOZZLE SPRAY OPTIONS: Clean in comfort with refreshing spray patterns for him and her. Easily adjust the bidet spray with the responsive water pressure controls.
