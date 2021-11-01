Amazon’s Alexa-ready touch-free Smart Soap Dispenser hits all-time low at $41 shipped

Amazon is now offering its Smart Soap Dispenser for $40.99 shipped. Regularly $55, this is slightly below our previous mention for the second discount all-time and the best price we have ever tracked. This is a handy and particularly hygienic option for the family with no-contact, hands-free operation and rechargeable batteries that last up to 3-months at a time. On-board LED light timers along the top help to encourage the CDC-recommended 20-seconds of hand washing and it connects with your existing Echo smart gear so you can “create an Alexa Routine and have your Echo automatically play songs, jokes, and more when you wash.” Learn even more about the Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser in our launch coverage and head below for additional details.

A more affordable option for a touch-free soap dispenser experience would be something like this Nozama Automatic Soap Dispenser. It sells for under $28 shipped via Amazon with a stainless steel exterior you won’t get on the Amazon option. If you’re not interested in the Alexa integration and built-in timers on today’s lead deal, this is a solid alternative.

Along with all of today’s Kindle and Fire tablet offers, we are also tracing some solid early Black Friday offers on Amazon’s Echo speakers and displays that are compatible with the soap dispenser above. The deals start from $20, offering up to 60% in savings, and you can browse through all of the options right here.

More on the Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser:

Make handwashing count – The automatic dispenser’s 20-second timer lights up as you lather, guiding you to wash for the CDC-recommended minimum amount of time.

Add speakers – Use with a compatible Echo device to create an Alexa Routine and have your Echo automatically play songs, jokes, and more when you wash.

Variable dispensing – Control how much soap you get by changing how far under the nozzle you place your hand.

Power up – A single charge keeps the battery going for up to 3 months.

