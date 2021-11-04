Eastbay offers an extra 50% off gear: Nike, adidas, Jordan, Under Armour, more

Eastbay is currently offering an extra 50% off select apparel and shoes from top brands including Nike, adidas, Jordan, Champion, Under Armour, ASICS, New Balance, and more. Prices are as marked. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Nike Team Dry Jacket that’s currently marked down to $32. For comparison, this jacket is regularly priced at $85. This style is available in four color options and would make a perfect gift idea. This lightweight jacket features Dri-FIT material, which is sweat-wicking for added comfort. It has a chest logo for a stylish touch and two pockets to store small essentials. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks from Eastbay below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Under Armour Team Qualifier Hybrid 1/4 Zip $18 (Orig. $60)
- Nike Team Dry Jacket $32 (Orig. $85)
- Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 Shoes $57 (Orig. $160)
- Under Armour Team Locker Half-Zip $18 (Orig. $45)
- Jordan Jumpman Diamond Fleece Shorts $17 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Team Therma Pants $19 (Orig. $55)
- Under Armour Team Qualifier Hybrid 1/2 Zip $18 (Orig. $60)
- Under Armour HOVR Machina Shoes $60 (Orig. $150)
- adidas Originals NMD R1 $47 (Orig. $130)
- Under Armour Team Locker 1/2 Zip $12 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Members Event that’s offering an extra 20% off select styles.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
