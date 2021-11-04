Honeywell’s Wi-Fi smart color thermostat upgrades your heating setup at $110 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat (RTH9585WF1004) for $109.99 shipped. Down from $150, today’s deal saves $40, comes within $11 of the Amazon low, and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in new condition. Designed to make your existing heating and cooling system smart, you’ll find this Wi-Fi thermostat has a full-color touchscreen that’s easy to read and delivers simple operation. It’s compatible with forced air, gas, oil, and electric heat as well as hot water, steam, and heat pumps. However, it doesn’t work with electric baseboard heat, so do keep that in mind. You’ll find that this smart thermostat delivers Alexa and Assistant compatibility as well. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Kick smart connectivity to the curb and instead opt for this Honeywell programmable thermostat. You can have it switch programming on a 5-day 2-day schedule, making it great if you’re working during the week and at home on the weekend. Plus, since it’s just $22, you’ll still have quite a bit of cash leftover after all is said and done.

Further make your home smart with Rachio 3 HomeKit Sprinkler Controllers from $180. This smart sprinkler controller allows you to easily water your lawn once we make it back to spring again. Designed to be programmed as well as controlled via voice through HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, Rachio 3 can also use hyper-local weather to fine-tune your watering schedule.

More on the Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat:

Check to see If your new thermostat qualifies for a utility rebate; Auto-updates for daylight savings; adjusts for 12/24-hour and multi-language needs

Customizable touchscreen in full Color with easy to read numbers and text, view your local weather including indoor and outdoor relative humidity levels

Flexible programming options available based your home or small business schedule, or based on your utility ; s peak rate pricing through their demand response programs

