Score off-season discounts on Rachio 3 HomeKit Sprinkler Controllers from $180, more

Amazon is now offering the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller starting at $180 shipped for the 8-zone offering. Typically fetching around $220, you’re looking at $40 in savings while matching our previous mention from back in October and coming within $8 of the best price this year. You can also upgrade to the 16-zone model for $229.99, down from $280. In either case, you’re looking at a notable off-season price cut for bringing smart home control into your lawn care routine for next spring. Alongside the added convenience of being able to remotely control or schedule your sprinkler system, there’s also the perks of automation that help save you money like avoiding watering when it’s predicted to rain and more. There’s also Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support to round out the package, too. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Best Buy shoppers. Head below for more.

If ditching the HomeKit support noted above isn’t as much of a dealbreaker for you, going with the newer 8-zone Rachio R3e Sprinkler Controller at $127. This offering is also on sale today at Amazon, and is down from its usual $150 price tag to come within $7 of our previous mention. Aside from its lack of HomeKit support, you’re looking at a similar feature set otherwise. Learn more about how it compares to the standard Rachio 3 in our launch coverage.

If you’d like to take yet another chore off the list, Shark’s IQ robotic vacuums are worth a look while this ongoing early Black Friday sale is still live. With up to $150 off various models, these are ready to help with the holiday cleanup thanks to prices starting at $80.

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

Save money and water! See up to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill! Avoid watering in the rain. Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more. Control from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage.

