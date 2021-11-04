Stow an iPad Pro or MacBook in this 13-inch leather and fabric sleeve at $6.50 (Save 30%)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the MoKo 13.3-inch Laptop Sleeve for $6.29 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $9, today’s deal shaves 30% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. If you own a 12.9-inch iPad, 13-inch MacBook, or a similarly-sized device and are on the hunt for a way to protect it during a commute, this highly-affordable case is here to save the day. It’s made with 13.3-inch devices in mind, making it a solid choice for many Apple, Google, and Microsoft products. The exterior features a blend of felt fabric and leather with a zipper along the side for storing everything from AirPods to charging cables, and much more.

If you plan to take a mouse around with you, you may also want to grab a Belkin Standard Mouse Pad at under $3 Prime shipped. While it features a run-of-the-mill design, the price is truly hard to beat. The surface area measures 9 by 8 inches, which is common and should be suitable for most situations.

And for those of you who would like to try something new at your desk, this aluminum mouse pad just fell to $8.50 Prime shipped. Having used one in the past, I can tell you first hand that it added a premium look to my desk and was easy to keep clean, unlike fabric-based solutions that absorb spills and the like. Swing by our Mac accessories guide to find more deals like this.

MoKo 13.3-inch Laptop Sleeve features:

Made of premium felt fabric and PU leather, which is durable and can protect your tablet from shocks, dust and scratches.

An external zippered pocket for you to store some small subjects such as cards, keys, USB cables and earphones.

