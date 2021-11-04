Upgrade to an aluminum mouse pad at just $8.50 Prime shipped (30% off)

UGREEN GROUP LIMITED (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Aluminum Mouse Pad for $8.39 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this aluminum mouse pad usually sells for $12, leaving you 30% in savings and coming within $0.72 of the lowest price we have tracked. Want to adopt a more premium mouse pad this time around? If so, UGREEN has you covered with an aluminum model that’s bound to give your desk a more robust appearance. A waterproof and stain-resistant design is yet another perk. The surface spans roughly 9.5 by 7.1 inches and underneath you’ll find a non-slip material that will hold it snugly in place.

If you’re not sure how to feel about using an aluminum surface, perhaps the Belkin Standard Mouse Pad would be a better fit at under $3 Prime shipped. It features a “durable jersey surface” that’s said to provide “excellent point and click precision.” The surface area measures 9 by 8 inches, which works out to roughly the same as what you’d get with the deal above.

Once finished here, be sure to check out one of many other UGREEN markdowns we spotted yesterday priced as low as $10.50. There you will find everything from a desk humidifier to USB-C power adapters, a laptop riser, and more. Best of all, savings found there deliver up to 41% off. Swing by our Mac accessory and PC gaming guides to see what else has went on sale lately.

UGREEN Aluminum Mouse Pad features:

Smoother Mouse Control: Aluminum alloy surface reduces friction with your mouse. It provides more quick and accurate mouse movement, perfect for gaming and working.

Grip Desktop Firmly: PU leather texture surface makes this mouse pad stay in place. Anti-slip stickers provided also prevent sliding for your comfort and more efficient mouse control.

Easy to Clean: The aluminum metal mouse pad is waterproof and stain-resistant. Liquid stains are easily cleaned with the cloth for continuous use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!