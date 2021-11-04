Sony’s 2021 AirPlay 2 BRAVIA 4K Smart TVs are up to $1,000 off from $898 (New low)

Amazon is now offering the 2021 model Sony 75-inch Class BRAVIA XR X90J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,598 shipped, with other sizes starting at just $898. Usually going for as much as $2,600, you can save as much as $1,000 today and mark a new Amazon all-time low to boot. This 75-inch Google TV boasts an XR Cognitive Processor to complement that 4K 120Hz picture, so you can enjoy “natural color and astounding realism” no matter what’s on screen. You’ll also find a variety of gaming features compatible with the new Xbox and PS5, Alexa and Assistant support, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and more. And rounding out the hardware, four HDMI and two USB ports can be found on the back panel, alongside built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet. Head below to keep reading.

Don’t need something quite so intensive for your home theatre? Check out this 43-inch Toshiba Fire TV for only $290. Sure, it might not come backed by some of the more premium visual and audio processing features you’d find above, but if you’re just looking to enjoy a massive streaming library in stunning 4K quality, this will certainly get the job done in a more affordable way, and includes an Alexa voice remote as well.

Looking for more ways to spruce up your family movie nights? Well, now that the cold weather has settled in and early holiday shopping has commenced in earnest, you can find all of the latest early Black Friday deals in our dedicated guide.

More on the Sony 75-inch Class BRAVIA XR X90J:

Everything you watch becomes more detailed and immersive with true-to-life 4K HDR, powered by the all-new Cognitive Processor XR. Feel the intensity of the sun and experience all the stars of the night sky with Full Array LED and XR Contrast Booster. Revolutionary TV processing technology that understands how humans see and hear delivering intense contrast and natural colors. Thousands of individual on-screen elements are processed and remastered in the blink of an eye, bringing astounding realism to your content

