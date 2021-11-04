Sony’s Dolby Atmos-enabled speaker lineup sees discounts up to 50% off from $88

Amazon is currently offering a pair of Sony SSCSE Dolby Atmos-enabled Speakers for $113 shipped. This has recently gone for as much as $230, with today’s discount slashing over 50% off the usual fare and marking the second-best price we’ve tracked. Centered on the Dolby Atmos integration, this pair of 100W home theatre speakers boasts “breathtaking cinematic sound from audio that flows all around you.” Angled for easy mounting, these would make great additions to any home cinema setup as independent bookshelf speakers or for supporting surround sound. Head below for more options.

Other notable Sony speaker deals:

Once you’ve got your audio components under wraps, we’re also tracking some great deals on Sony’s 2021 BRAVIA 4K Google Smart TVs at up to $1,000 off. Enabled with Airplay 2, these stunning smart TVs also come equipped with HD10, Dolby Atmos, plus Alexa/Assistant support to back that 4K 120Hz panel, all starting from only $898 shipped.

Sony SSCSE Dolby Atmos Enabled Speaker features:

Enjoy the latest in cinematic sound innovation in your own home. The stainless-case speakers designed especially for Dolby Atmos result in surround sound that envelops you from every angle – even above. No mounting required, simply place on top of your current bookshelf, or floorstanding speakers, for an even more realistic immersive experience. Frequency Response: 70 Hz – 32,000 Hz, Conforms to Dolby Atmos Specification

