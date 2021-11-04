Store your valuables in this SentrySafe fire and waterproof lock box at $46 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the SentrySafe Box with Key Lock for $45.97 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently fetching $66 at Home Depot, this is around 30% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This is a water and fireproof home safe with a key lock and a 0.66 cubic-foot capacity. It can withstand a half hour at 1550-degrees or 72 hours being completely submerged under water to protect your important documents, jewelry, storage devices, passports, and more in extreme conditions. It also includes “carrying handles for easy transportation to keep your items organized.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Home Depot, More details below.

If you can get away with a smaller home safe, take a look at the SentrySafe 1200 Fireproof Box. This one comes in at $25 Prime shipped on Amazon but drops the total storage capacity down to 0.18 cubic-feet. This one will protect your valuables against fire emergencies and the like, but it is not waterproof the way today’s lead deal is.

But if it’s some portable storage you’re after, don’t miss this ongoing deal on SanDisk’s Extreme 2TB USB-C NVMe Portable SSD. This one is small enough for your EDC and to slide right into the lock boxes above for safe keeping. However, it is also quite robust in its own right with shock, drop, and water-protection within a rubberized shell. Currently at its Amazon all-time low, you can get all of the details on this offer right here.

More on the SentrySafe Box with Key Lock:

Fireproof box is UL Classified to endure 1/2 hour at 1550°F to protect irreplaceable documents, small valuables, DVDs, and USBs from fire

Waterproof box is ETL Verified for 72 hours of water submersion offering peace of mind in the event of a flood

Fireproof lock box features a flat key lock to prevent the lid from opening in the event of a fire; includes two keys

