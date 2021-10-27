SanDisk’s Extreme 2TB USB-C NVMe Portable SSD drops to $250 at Amazon (Reg. $300+)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Extreme 2TB External USB-C NVMe Portable Solid-State Drive for $249.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy where typically fetches up to $450. Over at Amazon, it usually sells for closer to $300 with today’s deal being $15 below our previous mention for the lowest we can find. While you can score the 1TB model for $129 and a solid $100 off the giant 4TB model right now, the 2TB option seems to hit the sweet spot for most users. This USB-C model moves data at up to 1050MB/s and features a protective rubberized shell with dust, water, and shock-resistance to protect your backups and data while out and about. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

As we mentioned above, if you can make out with a 1TB portable SSD instead, you can also keep an extra $120 in your pocket. The 1TB version of the SanDisk Extreme is currently marked down to $129 at Amazon, which is within about $9 of the all-time low and a great price for one of the best portable SSD options out there.

But if it’s the internal SSD power you’re after, take a look at the latest from Kingston. We just went hands-on with the Kingston KC3000 PCIe 4.0 SSD where we said it “has certainly earned its place as the boot & game drive for my next PC build.” This speedy new option from Kingston can transfer data at up to 7,000MB/s and starts at $106 shipped. You can get all of the details on the new KC3000 models right here.

More on the SanDisk Extreme 2TB SSD:

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

