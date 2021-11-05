Banana Republic Flash Sale updates your wardrobe with 40% off your purchase

The Banana Republic Flash Sale takes 40% off your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Tapered Traveler Pants that is currently marked down to $65 and originally sold at $109. These pants are available in six color options and feature stretch-infused fabric for added comfort. This style features a tapered hem that can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. They can also be dressed up or down seamlessly with sweatshirts, sweaters, jackets, button-down shirts, and much more. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Banana Republic.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Dick’s Sporting Goods Holiday Hustle Sale that’s offering up to 50% off top brands from just $15.

