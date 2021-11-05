Banana Republic Flash Sale updates your wardrobe with 40% off your purchase

The Banana Republic Flash Sale takes 40% off your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Tapered Traveler Pants that is currently marked down to $65 and originally sold at $109. These pants are available in six color options and feature stretch-infused fabric for added comfort. This style features a tapered hem that can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. They can also be dressed up or down seamlessly with sweatshirts, sweaters, jackets, button-down shirts, and much more. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Banana Republic.
Our top picks for men include:
- Tanner Chelsea Boots $107 (Orig. $178)
- Tapered Traveler Pants $65 (Orig. $109)
- Heavy Flannel Shirt Jacket $54 (Orig. $90)
- Water-Repellant Puffer Jacket $178 (Orig. $298)
- 2-Pocket Jacket with COOLMAX Technology $89 (Orig. $149)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Off-the-Shoulder Sweaters $76 (Orig. $90)
- Cropped Sherpa Trucker Jacket $119 (Orig. $198)
- Cable-Knit Sweater Vest $78 (Orig. $130)
- Oversized Half-Zip Sweater $101 (Orig. $169)
- Aire Crew-Neck Sweater $59 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
