Easily sync and backup your iOS devices with iMazing for Mac and PC, now $15 (Reg. $34)

Even with the advent of iCloud, backing up and transferring files to your iOS device can be a real hassle. But not with iMazing. This highly-rated utility on PC and Mac is packed with useful features for managing your devices, and it’s now just $14.99 (Reg. $34) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Ever since iOS arrived, Apple users have been moaning about the requirement to use iTunes for syncing. This music library was simply not built for handling voice notes and text messages, let alone PDF files and ringtones.

If you would like to manage your iPhone, iPad, or iPod without entering this world of pain, iMazing is an essential upgrade. Rated at 4.8 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot, this app lets you browse your backups and quickly transfer data.

That includes chats from Messages and WhatsApp, photos, videos, music, ringtones, books, Safari browsing data, calendars, contacts, voicemail, call history, and more. You can either save the files to your desktop machine, or transfer them to another iOS device.

In addition, iMazing allows push files to your mobile devices using simple drag-and-drop controls. It works via USB or wirelessly, with no need for iCloud.

In the words of MacWorld, “Move over, iTunes. iMazing is the iOS device manager we’ve been waiting for.”

Order now for just $14.99 to get iMazing on a lifetime license covering one iOS device, normally priced at $34.

