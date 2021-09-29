Free up space on your Apple devices with Smart Cleaner for iOS, now $40 (Reg. $149)

Over time, every iPhone and iPad starts filling up with photos, videos, and app data. Smart Cleaner for iOS helps you free up some space by clearing out the junk and merging similar files. You can get lifetime access to this highly-rated app for just $39.99 (Reg. $149) at 9to5Toys Specials.

When you buy a phone with 256GB of internal memory, you might not expect storage space to be a problem. But surveys show that 4 out of 10 users are constantly running out of storage. Obviously, this prevents you from saving anything new. But just as importantly, it will slow down the operating speed of your device.

Rather than trying to delete files by hand, you might want to try Smart Cleaner for iOS. Rated at 4.5 stars out of 5 from 30 million downloads, this powerful utility makes it easy to reclaim space on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod.

The app helps you to search for similar screenshots, photos, and videos, and delete duplicates with a tap. That includes Live Photos and burst photos. You can also back up and merge duplicate contacts, and delete the ones you don’t need. In addition, Smart Cleaner lets you store photos and contacts in special private folders for better security. Plus, the app makes it easy to monitor the battery status of your device.

