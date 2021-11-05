EVGA’s XR1 HDMI capture card delivers 4K60 passthrough with 1080p60 recording at $81.50

Amazon is offering the EVGA XR1 Capture Card for $81.83 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of between $95 and $110, today’s deal comes within $0.33 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This HDMI capture card offers 4K60 passthrough while recording 1080p60, making it great for high-end gaming setups where you stream to Twitch or YouTube Gaming. There’s a built-in audio mixer control dial that can adjust input and game volume, making tuning this capture card quite simple. On top of that, you can also use the EVGA XR1 for camera capture on Zoom calls if you have a DSLR with HDMI out thanks to its low-latency USB 3.0 connection. Head below for more.

When it comes to capture cards, this is on the more budget-focused side of the spectrum. For comparison, you’ll find that the Elgato HD60 S is $130, and the Elgato Cam Link 4K fetches $124. Both of these options lack 4K60 passthrough, as well as the built-in volume control dial, which are the headlining features of today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget that the Logitech BRIO 4K USB webcam is currently on sale for $150. That’s a $50 drop from its normal going rate and you’ll find a higher-quality image presented here than any of the above options deliver out of the box. At a 4K resolution, the BRIO also supports HDR and Windows Hello for easy sign-on once you sit down at the desk.

More on the EVGA XR1 Capture Card:

Record at 1080P/60FPS while you game at 4K/60FPS

Advanced Pass Through Mode that allows you to switch up to 1440p at 144Hz refresh rate + HDR (no capture)

Built in Audio Mixer via Control Dial to adjust Mic input and game volume

USB 3.0 for low latnacy capturing/streaming PC/Console gameplay or connect it to a DSLR camera for a high-quality webcam option

