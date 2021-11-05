Samsung’s already-affordable Chromebook Plus V2 is even more so at low of $281

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 V2 for $281 shipped. Normally selling for around $350, you’re looking at a return to the Amazon all-time low with $69 in savings attached. Delivering an affordable Chromebook with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, this Samsung offering arrives with a 2-in-1 design that on top of getting work done, can double as the perfect content consumption machine. There’s also a bundled stylus for precision input to pair with its 12.2-inch FHD display. All-day battery life rounds out the package. Head below for more.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated laptop sleeve for $13 at Amazon. Odds are if you’re thinking about picking up this Chromebook, you plan on using it away from the desk be it in the classroom this fall or just on the couch. That’s why having some extra protection will surely come in handy and will keep your machine safe. Plus, there’s even an extra pocket for bringing chargers and other accessories with this 12-inch Chromebook.

Alternatively, you could just go with the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 for a more traditional experience. This one ditches the 2-in-1 design noted above, delivering a 13-inch FHD display in the process. Currently marked down to $300, you’re looking at an Amazon low to match the featured Samsung discount.

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 features:

Get more done anywhere, anytime, with the lightweight 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus (V2). Stay on top of your projects with the built-in pen, two cameras and full Google experience right at your fingertips. And cross more off your list without slowing down with a powerful battery and an Intel Celeron processor.

