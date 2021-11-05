Sengled smart lighting from $30: 4-pack bulbs, LED Wi-Fi strips, more up to 33% off

Amazon is now offering the 4-pack of Sengled Smart Bluetooth Mesh Light Bulbs for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this pack of Alexa light bulbs is now 33% off and matching the Amazon all-time low. Unlike your typical hub-free smart bulbs, these ones connect with your Alexa setup and double as Bluetooth mesh range extenders for easy whole home installations. From there, the daylight LED 60W equivalent bulbs support smartphone and voice control with scheduling and timers to save on energy bills and more. Head below for more smart home Sengled deals.

More smart lighting Sengled deals:

Prefer to go with the Philips Hue ecosystem instead? The early holiday deals are already going live on its HomeKit Lightstrip Plus starter set and more with deals starting from $39. You can browse through everything in this week’s coverage right here. Then, swing by our smart home deal hub for even more discounts to make your living space as intelligent as possible this holiday season.

More on the Sengled Smart Bluetooth Mesh Bulbs:

Get Started in Seconds: Ultra simple Plug-n-Play setup. Simply twist in the Sengled smart light bulbs and start enjoying with Alexa smart devices in seconds (automatic linking to Alexa account required).

Certified for Humans, struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed – it’s actually simple.

Voice Control with Alexa: Use hands-free Voice Control to turn on, off, or adjust brightness of the Alexa light bulb. You can also use voice via smart home devices to use advanced features like wake-up routine or away mode.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!