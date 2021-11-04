Philips Hue HomeKit Lightstrip Plus starter set sees 37% discount to $69, more from $39

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit for $68.99 shipped. Typically you’d pay more like $110 for this package, with today’s offer taking $41 off in order to deliver a new all-time low that’s $16 under our previous September mention. Delivering everything you need to get started in the Philips Hue ecosystem, this bundle delivers the latest iteration of Light Strip Plus alongside the bridge that enables HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control. With both Bluetooth and Zigbee control, this is a great way to bring 6-feet of multicolor illumination to your space, be it for some ambient lighting on a shelf or to make for a more immersive home theater experience. Head below for more.

Also on sale at Amazon, you’ll find the new Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Medium Lumen Smart Bulb for $38.76 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $50, you’re looking at a new all-time low with over $11 in savings that is also $2 under our previous mention. Sporting a higher lumen output than previous releases, this is the brightest color bulb yet from Philips Hue with Bluetooth and Zigbee connectivity in tow. So whether you’re looking for a standalone offering to get started or want to expand the capabilities of the lead deal, this is an easy recommendation.

Though for a perfect way to give your smart home an upgrade this winter, bringing the meross smart essential oil diffuser will help set the mood for holiday spirit. Equipped with Alexa and Google Assistant support to go alongside the companion smartphone app, you’re looking at the price dropping to $25 at Amazon following a steep 30% markdown.

Philips Hue Bluetooth Lightstrip Plus features:

These smart lightstrips are bluetooth-enabled and simple to connect. Control up to 50 smart lights on one Hue Hub without clogging up your Wi-Fi network. Install the flexible Bluetooth LightStrip under bars, bed frames, or cabinets, with the included adhesive tape. Trim it to the perfect size with the included cut marks. Connect up to 32 feet of extension per base kit.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!