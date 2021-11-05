Apple’s new iPhone 13 lineup now up to $200 off with this pre-paid promotion

Visible Wireless is now discounting unlocked pre-paid versions on all of Apple’s new iPhone 13 series handsets with up to $200 in bundled credit attached, too. Entering in the form of a $200 gift card to a retailer of your choosing, this is only the second notable pre-paid offer we’ve seen and the best outside of a slightly better launch promotion.

The all-new iPhone 13 series arrives as Apple’s best smartphones yet powered by the new A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display in one of four sizes and a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its new Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Dive into our coverage over at9to5Mac for a closer look and then head below for a breakdown on the pricing.

Visible iPhone 13 handset promotions:

One thing to note here is that your new iPhone 13 will be locked to Visible for the first three months, but then afterwards you can port it over to any other carrier of your choosing.

iPhone 13 Pro features:

iPhone 13 Pro. The biggest Pro camera system upgrade ever. Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for a faster, more responsive feel. Lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip. Superfast 5G1Durable design and a huge leap in battery life.

