BlissLights’ Sky Lite 2.0 brings the stars indoors with its unique $42 nebula projector (Save 30%)

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, BlissLights (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Sky Lite 2.0 Star Projectors for $41.99 shipped. Down from $60, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and saves a total of 30%. This unit “instantly projects a field of drifting stars against a transforming RGB nebula cloud.” The Sky Lite 2.0 is a great way to add extra ambiance to any room or party. There’s a direct diode laser with precision glass optics, allowing it to easily last for a long time without worrying that bulbs will go out. You can even connect it to your phone via Bluetooth to adjust brightness, cycle through effects, and more. Head below for additional details.

If you just want a few nightlights to install around your home, then consider picking up this 6-pack of Vont LED plug-in nightlights. Available for $10 Prime shipped on Amazon, this not only saves you quite a bit of cash but also delivers a completely different experience. You simply plug in the lights and the built-in photocell sensor ensures they only come on when it gets dark.

After adding ambient lighting to your parties and nightlights to hallways, consider upgrading your yard’s illumination game. Right now we’re tracking a sale on various Mr. Beams indoor and outdoor LED lights priced from $8. You’ll find outdoor-rated spotlights and more available here, so be sure to check out our previous coverage to learn all the ways you can save.

More on the BlissLight Sky Lite 2.0:

Sky Lite 2.0 instantly projects a field of drifting stars against a transforming RGB nebula cloud (Patent Protected). With no installation required, Sky Lite brings instant mood ambiance to the party, gaming station, meditation space, or mesmerizing night light aura for the bedroom.

Incorporates a direct diode Laser, precision glass optics, and holographic technologies to create an otherworldly visual experience that cannot be matched.

With soothing aurora effects that create a relaxing environment in any room, Sky Lite is a standout gift for adults and kids alike.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!