Amazon launches Mr. Beams sale to light up your yard with prices from just $8

Amazon is now running a Mr. Beams LED light sale with products made to go both inside and out from $8 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the 2-pack of Mr. Beams MB392 400-lumen Motion Sensing LED Spot Lights for $24.89. Down from $50, today’s deal saves you 50% from its normal going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked in 2021. With the ability to output 400 lumens of brightness, these lights are perfect for placing around your property thanks to their wire-free design. There’s a motion sensor that automatically turns on and off the light as needed, helping the batteries last as long as possible. Each LED can provide “400-square feet of coverage” to illuminate various parts of your yard, as well. In need of other lighting gear? This is part of a larger Mr. Beams sale at Amazon, which can be seen right here with more of our favorites listed below.

Don’t forget about the Govee sale we just saw go live. With quite a few RGB LED deals in various categories, pricing starts at $59 and you’ll find a wide range of Govee’s products discounted. I use a few of these items in my desk setup personally and can vouch for the quality you’ll get when purchasing.

Ultra bright LED’s with minimum power consumption, 400 lumens. One of the brightest wireless spotlights on the market including solar. MB392 is two (2) units of the new 400-lumen MB390 spotlight

Motion sensor turns LED spotlight on and off automatically, giving you bright light wherever you need it

Perfect outdoor Lighting in any climate. This dual LED spotlight features a weatherproof design for durability and reliable function

Simple wireless installation in minutes, no need to hire an electrician. Mounting hardware included

