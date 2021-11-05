Amazon launches Mr. Beams sale to light up your yard with prices from just $8

Amazon is now running a Mr. Beams LED light sale with products made to go both inside and out from $8 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the 2-pack of Mr. Beams MB392 400-lumen Motion Sensing LED Spot Lights for $24.89. Down from $50, today’s deal saves you 50% from its normal going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked in 2021. With the ability to output 400 lumens of brightness, these lights are perfect for placing around your property thanks to their wire-free design. There’s a motion sensor that automatically turns on and off the light as needed, helping the batteries last as long as possible. Each LED can provide “400-square feet of coverage” to illuminate various parts of your yard, as well. In need of other lighting gear? This is part of a larger Mr. Beams sale at Amazon, which can be seen right here with more of our favorites listed below.
More Mr. Beams Battery-powered LED Lighting deals:
- Motion-sensing Stick-Anywhere Nightlight: $18 (Reg. $27)
- High Performance Motion-sensing Dual Head Spotlight: $22 (Reg. $32)
- Indoor/Outdoor Motion-sensing Step/Stair Light: $11.50 (Reg. $17)
- …and much more
Don’t forget about the Govee sale we just saw go live. With quite a few RGB LED deals in various categories, pricing starts at $59 and you’ll find a wide range of Govee’s products discounted. I use a few of these items in my desk setup personally and can vouch for the quality you’ll get when purchasing.
More on the Mr. Beams Motion-sensing LED Spotlights:
- Ultra bright LED’s with minimum power consumption, 400 lumens. One of the brightest wireless spotlights on the market including solar. MB392 is two (2) units of the new 400-lumen MB390 spotlight
- Motion sensor turns LED spotlight on and off automatically, giving you bright light wherever you need it
- Perfect outdoor Lighting in any climate. This dual LED spotlight features a weatherproof design for durability and reliable function
- Simple wireless installation in minutes, no need to hire an electrician. Mounting hardware included
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!