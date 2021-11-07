TCL’s new 20 Pro 5G Smartphone sees first Amazon discount to $350 (Save $150), more

As part of its Early Black Friday deals, TCL’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the unlocked TCL 20 Pro 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $349.99 shipped in two styles. Normally fetching $500, you’re looking at the very first notable discount since launching earlier this summer with $150 in savings attached. This is also a new all-time low, as well. Launching as TCL’s latest and greatest in the world of Android smartphones, the 20 Pro arrives with a fitting 6.67-inch AMOLED display that’s powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC. Alongside 5G connectivity, you’re also looking at a 4500mAh battery, Qi wireless charging support, and a quad-sensor rear camera system. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at the mid-range handset, and then head below for more.

Also on sale today, the savings also continue from TCL’s official Amazon storefront over to its unlocked 20 SE 128GB Android Smartphone for $132.99. Marking a new all-time low, today’s offer is delivering only the second notable discount with $57 in savings. As one of TCL’s latest smartphones, the new 20 SE arrives out of the box with Android 11 support alongside two years of guaranteed updates.

This budget-friendly handset is then centered around a 6.82-inch V-notch display with built-in selfie camera. Around back, you’re looking at a 48MP quad-sensor camera array that’s backed by 128GB of storage and all-day battery life. You can dive into our coverage over at 9to5Google for a closer look.

TCL 20 Pro 5G features:

Experience revolutionary speeds, faster streaming, quicker downloads, as well as enhanced AI features and hyper-accurate GPS with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile processor. And 6GB of RAM provide effortlessly smooth performance. More sharing, more gaming, more experiences, never miss a beat. Discover seamless visuals that go beyond the edge with the TCL 20 Pro 5G smartphone’s 6.67-inch FHD+ NXTVISION AMOLED Dotch Display. Immerse yourself in a vivid, true-to-life visual world.

