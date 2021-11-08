BenQ’s 35-inch UltraWide 2K Curved Monitor plunges to $550 shipped (Save up to $200)

Adorama is currently offering the BenQ EX3501R 35-inch UltraWide Curved QHD Monitor for $549.99 shipped. Normally fetching as much as $750, today’s deal cuts up to $200 off and matches our previous mention. Delivering 35-inches of immersive 1440p picture, this curved monitor is great for gaming, work, or just enjoying some streaming on a larger screen than your laptop. You’ll also find HDR here for more vibrant colors and visuals, plus 100% sRGB coverage if you’re interested in more creative pursuits. That’s alongside AMD FreeSync for anyone looking to enjoy some gaming here, as well as HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, and USB 3.1 inputs on the back. Head below for more.

Looking for a more gamer-centric experience? This 32-inch ASUS TUF monitor packs a 165Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, and tons of other features for only $280. While it’s not quite as sizeable as the model above, you’ll still find a 1080p curved panel here for immersive gameplay, as well as FreeSync Premium and ASUS’ extremely low motion blur technology to cut out lag and screen tearing.

And speaking of gaming deals, we just tracked Razer’s Orochi V2 ultra-lightweight gaming mouse back at the all-time low of $49 shipped. Weighing in at less than 60 grams, you can outlast the competition in more ways than one, thanks to the 16K DPI optical switch and 950-hour battery life, all at up to 30% off the usual tag.

BenQ 34-inch UltraWide Curved Monitor features:

With an 1800R curvature, the EX3501R 35″ 21:9 Curved LCD Monitor from BenQ is designed to offer the viewer an all-encompassing, cinematic viewing experience. In addition to the curvature of the screen, this monitor also features a 21:9 ultra-wide aspect ratio to provide more screen space than traditional 16:9 displays.

