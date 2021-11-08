Razer’s ultra-light Orochi V2 gaming mouse returns to all-time low from $49 (Save 30%)

Amazon is currently offering Razer’s Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse in White for $49.99 shipped. Also available in black at Walmart for $1 less. Down from the usual $70 going rate, today’s 30% discounts mark a return to the all-time low which we’ve tracked just once before. Sporting an ultralight body at less than 60 grams, Razer’s featherweight gaming mouse floats like a butterfly but stings like a bee. It comes backed by a 5G 18K DPI optical sensor, as well as up to 950-hours of battery life, or 425-hours when employing Razer’s HyperSpeed wireless connection. You’ll also find gold-plated switches here with an impressive 60-million click lifespan. Rated 4.4/5 stars at Walmart. Dive into our launch coverage to get a closer look, then hit the jump to keep reading.

If you can live without one of the lightest form factors on the market, this Logitech G502 gaming mouse is always a popular choice at $40. Armed with a 25.6K DPI HERO sensor, this versatile gaming mouse also sports 11 programmable buttons, adjustable weights, and RGB backlighting. Plus, you can make use of the onboard memory profiles to keep your mouse tuned to perfection for every game.

Looking for a solid companion piece? Take a look at MSI’s GK50 low-profile gaming keyboard down to just $37 shipped. The raised, ergonomic design is easy on the wrists and fingers, speed-focused mechanical switches paving the way to victory. And since that’s 54% off what you’d normally pay for it, now is a great time to upgrade if you haven’t given mechanical keyboards a try.

More on Razer’s Orochi V2 wireless mouse:

<60g Ultra-Lightweight Design for seamless control when gaming on the go

Maximize its battery life for work via Bluetooth, and maximize your after-hours gaming with the seamless, low-latency performance of Razer HyperSpeed Wireless.

With new gold-plated contact points, the switches are less prone to degrading and have a longer lifespan of up to 60 million clicks, so you can enjoy crisp execution that’s just as consistent

Enjoy responsive, pixel-precise aim with an improved sensor that flawlessly tracks your movement with zero spinouts.

