DJI OM 4 takes your iPhoneography next-level with a magnetic mount at $129 (Reg. $149)

Amazon is now offering the DJI OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal for $129 shipped. Down from the usual $149 price tag, you’re looking at $20 in savings while matching our previous mention from back in September for the second-best offer to date. Delivering all of the stabilization chops that the brand’s lineup of gimbals are known for, DJI OM 4 takes more of a smartphone approach to help make shaky videos shot on an iPhone or Android handset a thing of the past. A redesigned magnetic phone mount takes center stage for locking your gear into place and there’s also some other notable features built-in to take your videography to the next level, like DynamicZoom and ActiveTrack 3.0. We also walked away with much of the same impression in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

While it’s not the new and improved OM 5, a more affordable way to get in on the stabilization tech would be going with OM 4 SE. This alternative from DJI delivers a very similar package as the lead deal, just without the included ring attachment that lets you snap your smartphone right onto the gimbal instead of having to use a mount. Though if missing out on that is worth some added savings, the $119 price tag will be even more compelling.

Though if your videography setup could use something a bit more capable, this weekend we went hands-on with the new Manfrotto MVG220. This affordable 3-axis gimbal steps up from holding a smartphone to a full mirrorless or DSLR camera rig. You can get a better idea of how it performs in our review right here.

DJI OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal features:

Designed to improve on the already impressive Osmo Mobile 3, the DJI OM 4 smartphone gimbal packs in a stronger motor and more torque than its predecessor, with an even more compact frame that’s easier to balance and fold down. Thanks to its magnetic smartphone mount, attaching your smartphone is easier than ever as well.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!