Dyson’s high-end Outsize Absolute+ cordless vacuum with unique laser light at low of $150 off

Dyson is offering its Outsize Absolute+ Cordless Vacuum for $749.99 shipped. Down $150 from its normal going rate, today’s deal beats our last mention by $50 to mark a new low that we’ve tracked. This vacuum is Dyson’s latest and greatest, delivering some unique features. The Outsize Absolute+ features a built-in laser that “reveals microscopic dust” on your floor to help clean more efficiently. There’s a full-size cleaner head and bin that allows you to physically clean more surface area at once as well as go longer before it’s time to empty. Alongside that, you’ll be able to run it for up to 120 minutes on a single charge, which means you should be able to clean most or all of your home before it’s time to charge. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Dyson customers. Head below for more.

The Eureka RapidClean Pro is a great alternative at $144 once you clip the on-page coupon. Sure it doesn’t bear the Dyson namesake and you’re losing out on features like the built-in laser, large dust bin, and extra suction. But, at a fraction of the cost, those high-end features might not be worth the additional money for you.

However if you don’t want to have to do any of the cleaning yourself, Wyze Robot Vacuum is the perfect robotic upgrade. I’ve got one and it’s really nice to use the LiDAR-generated map to have the vacuum clean specific rooms as messes come about. Right now it’s on sale for an Amazon low of $220, down from its normal going rate of $270, making today a great time to buy.

More on the Dyson Outsize Absolute+ Cordless Vacuum:

Laser reveals microscopic dust – ensures you don’t miss a thing

Full-size cleaner head and full-size bin – covers more ground (literally), and can clean for longer before needing to be emptied

Twice the suction of any other cordless vacuum – more efficient clean

Up to 120 minutes of run time

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!