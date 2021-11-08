Wyze Robot Vacuum uses LiDAR to map your home at an Amazon low of $220

Wyze via Amazon is offering its Robot Vacuum with LiDAR Mapping for $219.99 shipped. Normally fetching $270 to $330 at Amazon, today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time outside of a drop to $216 back in June. This vacuum uses LiDAR technology to make a virtual map of your home, which allows you to tell it exactly where to clean every time. I own this vacuum and it’s great to be able to say “clean the kitchen” in the app after cooking and then a few minutes later all the crumbs are picked up. Plus, with the Wyze Robot Vacuum being Wi-Fi-enabled, you don’t have to be near it to start cleaning. The Wyze Robot Vacuum can also be set to clean on a specific schedule so each room is cleaned at various times of the day. Learn more in our hands-on review then head below for more.

Want to save some cash? The ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at $140 when you clip the on-page coupon and gets the job done just the same. Keep in mind there’s no smartphone control, virtual rooms, barriers, or full-on mapping here. So, the overall experience will be cut back compared to what Wyze offers above.

After revamping your home’s cleaning setup, why not consider swapping out your yard tools well? Today we scoped out a deal on Greenworks outdoor electric mowers, blowers, and more at up to 30% off during Amazon’s early Black Friday deals.

More on the Wyze LiDAR Robot Vacuum:

Using laser navigation, Wyze Robotic Vacuum divides rooms into sections and moves around in straight lines for the most efficient path possible. Three modes of Quiet, Standard, and Strong are available in the Wyze app to clean the embedded dust, dirt, crumbs, and pet hairs. A Lidar sensor on top of the Wyze robot vacuum scans your rooms in seconds and builds a floor plan on your phone that you can view, edit, and save whenever you want in the Wyze app. Using Wyze app, you can create Virtual walls and restricted areas. Wyze Robot Vacuum drives itself back to the charging station after it has finished its path. Or if the battery gets low during cleaning, it returns for a charge before picking it back up right where it left off.

