Macy’s One Day Black Friday Sale is live! Save up to 80% off Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, more

The Macy’s One Day Black Friday Sale offers up to 80% off top brands. Prices are as marked. This is a fantastic way to take advantage of stellar prices and get ahead of your holiday shopping. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $25 or more. Inside this sale you can score deals on Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Free People, Nautica, and many more. With cool weather approaching a standout from this sale is the Cole Haan Melton Classic Fit Topcoat. Originally this coat was priced at $325, however during the sale you can find it for $100. It’s a classic style that will be in style for years to come and it’s available in four color options. The tailored fit is highly-flattering and it’s rated 4.1/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Cole Haan Melton Classic Fit Topcoat $100 (Orig. $325)
- Tommy Hilfiger Stretch Rain Jacket $70 (Orig. $195)
- Fossil Grant Brown Leather Strap Watch $77 (Orig. $129)
- Ralph Lauren Gingham Check Dress Shirt $48 (Orig. $80)
- Cole Haan OriginalGrand Oxford Shoes $135 (Orig. $180)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Tommy Hilfiger Stretch Packable Jacket $80 (Orig. $160)
- Michael Kors Faur-Fur Hooded Jacket $80 (Orig. $225)
- Free People Leslie Cable-Knit $101 (Orig. $168)
- Tommy Hilfiger Faux-Fur Trim Jacket $100 (Orig. $265)
- Tommy Hilfiger Rezin Ornamented Zip-Up Booties $60 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, you will want to check out the GAP Friends and Family Event that’s offering 40% off sitewide with deals from $15.
