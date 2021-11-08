Macy’s One Day Black Friday Sale is live! Save up to 80% off Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, more

The Macy’s One Day Black Friday Sale offers up to 80% off top brands. Prices are as marked. This is a fantastic way to take advantage of stellar prices and get ahead of your holiday shopping. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $25 or more. Inside this sale you can score deals on Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Free People, Nautica, and many more. With cool weather approaching a standout from this sale is the Cole Haan Melton Classic Fit Topcoat. Originally this coat was priced at $325, however during the sale you can find it for $100. It’s a classic style that will be in style for years to come and it’s available in four color options. The tailored fit is highly-flattering and it’s rated 4.1/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the GAP Friends and Family Event that’s offering 40% off sitewide with deals from $15.

