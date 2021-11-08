OnePlus 8 falls to new all-time low for T-Mobile customers at $299

OnePlus is currently offering the T-Mobile OnePlus 8 128GB Android Smartphone for $299 shipped with the code NovoP8 at checkout. Down from its $699 list price and $393 going rate at Amazon in unlocked condition, today’s deal beats the previous all-time low that we’ve tracked by $50. While not the latest and greatest from OnePlus, this smartphone delivers a 6.55-inch AMOLED 90Hz display backed by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. There’s 128GB of internal storage on the OnePlus 8, a 48MP rear camera array means you can easily capture holiday memories with friends and family. Take a closer look in our hands-on review then head below for more.

Save some cash when you opt for the unlocked Nokia G10 Android Smartphone at $150 on Amazon. Sure, it doesn’t have the same powerful Snapdragon 865 or 128GB of internal storage. But, its lower-power SoC allows it to deliver up to three days of battery life on a single charge, which is something that the OnePlus 8 just can’t deliver.

Don’t forget that the LG Wing 5G is currently on sale for $330. This unique smartphone delivers a dual screen layout that allows you to see extra info when watching YouTube videos, texting, and more. If that sounds interesting to you, be sure to check out our deal coverage to find out everything on this unique smartphone. After that, swing by our Android guide for other ways to save.

OnePlus 8 features:

OnePlus 8 – Lead with Speed | 90 Hz Fluid 6.55″ Display – Smooth, Responsive, and Amazingly Vivid.| High-capacity 4510 mAh battery – Speed up your charge with Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. | 48 MP Triple Camera – 48 MP main camera, 116° ultra wide angle camera and dedicated macro lens| 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage – Qualcomm® Snapdragon 865 sets a new benchmark for performance. Features 5G connectivity.

