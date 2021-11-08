LG Wing 5G delivers a unique swiveling Android experience at $330 (Refurb, Orig. $999)

Today only, Woot offers the LG Wing 5G Android Smartphone for $329.99 in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Marking one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen in any condition, you can now score a deep discount on one of LG’s latest flagship smartphones. Down from the original $999 price tag when it launched last year in October, you’re looking at the best price yet on this unique smartphone. Delivering a 6.8-inch OLED FullVision display, LG Wing 5G stands out with a secondary 3.9-inch OLED display that hides underneath the sliding form-factor that folds out into a T-shaped design. Powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC, there’s a 4,000mAh battery as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Around back, you’ll find a triple lens camera array. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Even though LG recently shutdown its smartphone division, the Wing 5G has been updated with Android 11. We also recommend using some of your savings to outfit your new smartphone with one of Spigen’s Thin Fit cases at $16. A little extra protection can go a long way, and this is an affordable option for making that happen.

There’s also plenty of other Android hardware discounts to be had over in our guide, which is packed with different offerings ahead of the holiday season. Not to mention, all of the best app and game deals to load up whichever handset you end up scoring.

LG Wing 5G Smartphone features:

Featuring a 6.8″ OLED FullVision display, plus a secondary 3.9″ OLED display that delivers deep blacks and rich colors without notches, bezels, or punch holes in the way, the LG WING isn’t your typical dual-screen phone. And with Swivel Mode, it offers enhanced multi-tasking and ergonomic comfort. With just the turn of a screen, you can easily use the larger display for your primary task and the smaller screen for your secondary task. Or, use the second screen as an integrated control pad for your favorite apps and activities.

