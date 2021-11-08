Stop using lighter fluid with Zippo’s official arc lighter insert at $13.50 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Zippo Arc Lighter Insert (65828) for $13.70 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $19 or so at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked there. If you’re tired of spending money on lighter fluid and just wanting to go with something that’s more renewable, today’s deal is a great choice for you. Designed to replace your existing Zippo lighter insert, you’ll find that lighter fluid will be a thing of the past with Zippo’s arc upgrade. The insert is powered by a rechargeable internal USB battery and creates a plasma arc to light anything you need. It’s also windproof, just like the original Zippo, and is even an official product. Head below for more.

If you’re just after lighting a few candles around the house, a match will surely do the trick. This 10-pack of 32 matches boxes will give you a total of 320 lights to ignite candles for many months to come. It’s just $6 at Amazon and is something we highly recommend keeping around the house. Just keep in mind that once the matches are gone you’ll have to buy more, and they’re not quite as easy to carry with you when leaving the house.

Are you planning to use the lighter to start some bonfires this fall or winter? Well, be sure your yard has the proper illumination by picking up some Mr. Beams LED lights while they’re on sale from $8. Quite a few options are available here ranging from indoor to outdoor lights, plug-in to battery-powered. So, be sure to check out our coverage for both our favorites as well as more information on the overall sale.

More on the Zippo Arc Lighter Insert:

Genuine Zippo windproof double plasma arc beam; Double tap push-button ignition

200 mAh IEC battery; 5v 0.2A micro USB port

Approximately 1 hour recharge time and 300 charges per battery

10 second time out feature

