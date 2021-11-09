ASUS ROG Claymore II wireless keyboard with detachable numpad at low of $202.50 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Claymore II Wireless Modular Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $202.49 shipped once you clip the on-page 25% off coupon. This is down from its $270 list price and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re a fan of the tenkeyless style of more compact keyboards, but occasionally require a numpad for some work, then this keyboard is a great choice for your setup. The entire thing is wireless and features a USB-C port that even sports fast charging which delivers up to 18 hours of usage after just 30 minutes of being plugged in. The detachable numpad can also function as a fully customizable macro keypad if you need to configure complex in-game commands. Head below for more.

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini delivers a wireless experience in an ultra-compact 65% form-factor. You’ll lose out on the detachable numpad here, but considering it costs $180 instead of $202, the $22 in savings might be worth the trade-off. You can even take a look at our hands-on review of the V3 Mini for a closer look at Razer’s latest compact keyboard.

For a high-end gaming setup, don’t forget that Herman Miller’s annual Black Friday sale is now live with 15% off various designs. One of the products on sale is the Herman Miller x Logitech Embody which is down to $1,356 from its normal going rate of $1,595. There’s quite a few other discounts available in this wide-ranging sale, so be sure to check out our previous coverage to learn all the ways you can save.

MOre on the ASUS ROG Claymore II Wireless Keyboard:

VERSATILITY EVOLVED – With the ROG Claymore II, you can create your ideal gaming setup by placing the new detachable numpad on whichever side you prefer; then choose between wired or wireless mode and light it all up with Aura Sync. Assume full tactical control with ROG RX Optical Mechanical Switches and customizable hotkeys.

PLAY IT YOUR WAY – The detachable numpad can be attached on either side of the keyboard, or it can be removed entirely if you prefer to use ROG Claymore II in TKL mode (80%). It can also be programmed to be used as a macro keypad for complex in-game commands. This flexibility gives you various combinations to suit your play style and gaming setup.

ROG RX OPTICAL MECHANICAL SWITCHES – ROG RX Red and RX Blue Optical Mechanical Switches offer consistent, wobble-free keystrokes with a superfast 1 ms response and 100-million-keystroke lifespan. These premium switches have a hollow-square stem design and they feature embedded RGB LEDs providing all-round per-key lighting.

