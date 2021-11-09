ASUS ROG Claymore II wireless keyboard with detachable numpad at low of $202.50 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Claymore II Wireless Modular Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $202.49 shipped once you clip the on-page 25% off coupon. This is down from its $270 list price and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re a fan of the tenkeyless style of more compact keyboards, but occasionally require a numpad for some work, then this keyboard is a great choice for your setup. The entire thing is wireless and features a USB-C port that even sports fast charging which delivers up to 18 hours of usage after just 30 minutes of being plugged in. The detachable numpad can also function as a fully customizable macro keypad if you need to configure complex in-game commands. Head below for more.
The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini delivers a wireless experience in an ultra-compact 65% form-factor. You’ll lose out on the detachable numpad here, but considering it costs $180 instead of $202, the $22 in savings might be worth the trade-off. You can even take a look at our hands-on review of the V3 Mini for a closer look at Razer’s latest compact keyboard.
For a high-end gaming setup, don’t forget that Herman Miller’s annual Black Friday sale is now live with 15% off various designs. One of the products on sale is the Herman Miller x Logitech Embody which is down to $1,356 from its normal going rate of $1,595. There’s quite a few other discounts available in this wide-ranging sale, so be sure to check out our previous coverage to learn all the ways you can save.
MOre on the ASUS ROG Claymore II Wireless Keyboard:
- VERSATILITY EVOLVED – With the ROG Claymore II, you can create your ideal gaming setup by placing the new detachable numpad on whichever side you prefer; then choose between wired or wireless mode and light it all up with Aura Sync. Assume full tactical control with ROG RX Optical Mechanical Switches and customizable hotkeys.
- PLAY IT YOUR WAY – The detachable numpad can be attached on either side of the keyboard, or it can be removed entirely if you prefer to use ROG Claymore II in TKL mode (80%). It can also be programmed to be used as a macro keypad for complex in-game commands. This flexibility gives you various combinations to suit your play style and gaming setup.
- ROG RX OPTICAL MECHANICAL SWITCHES – ROG RX Red and RX Blue Optical Mechanical Switches offer consistent, wobble-free keystrokes with a superfast 1 ms response and 100-million-keystroke lifespan. These premium switches have a hollow-square stem design and they feature embedded RGB LEDs providing all-round per-key lighting.
