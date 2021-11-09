Herman Miller’s annual Black Friday sale now live with 15% off iconic designs

Herman Miller is now launching its annual Black Friday sale today, discounting nearly all of its iconic styles with 15% in savings attached. Marking rare price cuts in the first place, these sales only come around a few times per year, with today’s sale giving you a chance to lock-in the signature furniture and home decor at some of the best prices to date. There’s free shipping across the lot and you’ll find all of our top picks down below.

An easy top pick this time around is the Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair at $1,355.75. Marking one of the very first discounts since launching last fall, you’re looking at $239 in savings from its usual $1,595 price tag and a match of our previous mention from all the way back in July. This premium chair stems from the unique collaboration from Herman Miller and Logitech, delivering about as comfortable of a chair as you’ll find for use in the home office or battlestation alike. Don’t just take their word for it, our Tested with 9to5Toys review dives in to take a closer look at the experience.

Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody Chair features:

Tested and approved by ergonomic experts and pro gamers, the Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair is ready to advance your play. Enhanced specifically for gamers’ needs, the Embody Gaming Chair is engineered to encourage movement, support a range of postures (from active and upright to reclined and relaxed), eliminate pressure buildup, and even keep you cool with an extra layer of copper-fused foam.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!