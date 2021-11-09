Belkin launches Singles Day 20% off sitewide sale: MagSafe gear, Find My earbuds, more

Singles Day (aka the world’s biggest shopping event you’ve never heard of) is fast approaching and Belkin is getting in on the savings ahead of time with a 20% off sitewide sale. This time around, you’ll just have to apply code SINGLE21 at checkout in order to lock-in the discounts, which apply across the brand’s entire collection of smartphone accessories, smart home gear, audio products, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Shop everything for yourself right here or head below for all of our top picks.

Alongside all of our highlights down below, you’re also looking at nearly all of Belkin’s accessories included as part of the Singles Day sale. And even more notably, you can save 20% across everything regardless of the price. The last time Belkin kicked off one of these sitewide promotions, you needed to hit a $100 threshold, making this all the more notable. Just don’t forget to apply the aforementioned code.

A standout is the Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Charging Stand, which drops to $79.99. Down from $100, you’re looking at $20 in savings while beating our previous mention by $5 to match the all-time low. Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand delivers a place to refuel your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset alongside a pair of AirPods or other earbuds. Its main 15W MagSafe charger holds up your smartphone above the secondary 5W Qi pad in a streamlined design that won’t take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone and AirPods at the same time with this MagSafe 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. You get the most effortless charging experience yet with MagSafe technology and up to 15-watt fast wireless charging. Leveraging MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 series device on the charging stand for a secure connection in portrait or landscape mode.

