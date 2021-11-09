Bodum steel and cork Gooseneck Electric Kettle matching Amazon low at $27 (Up to 35% off)

Amazon is now offering the Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle for $26.99 shipped. Matched directly from Bodum. Regularly between $35 and $45 at Amazon, today’s deal is matching the all-time low, and the lowest we can find. This is your chance to ensure you have an attractive electric kettle on the countertop at nearly 35% off before holiday get-togethers kick off. This 27-ounce kettle features a stainless steel build with nice cork accents on the handle and lid. Cord-free pouring, automatic shut-off, one-touch operation, and precision pouring from the gooseneck design round out the feature set. More details below.

To save even more, consider this Ovente Portable Electric Glass Kettle at $22 Prime shipped. This one is larger and features an attractive blue light-up feature while it’s boiling, but you won’t get the fancy steel and cook treatment here. “It has a halo of blue LED lights that illuminate the kettle when it’s in use, and it’s made with heat-tempered, stain-resistant borosilicate glass and stainless steel to last long.”

For more ways to upgrade the kitchen at a discount, check out today’s SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Maker Bundle offer. This is great way to serve up some flavored sparkling water this season with $40 in savings attached to the all-in-one bundles and more. You can browse through this offer right here and be sure to swing by our home goods hub for more.

More on the Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle:

Ergonomic Design for easy water flow control.

Made of durable stainless steel with a sustainable cork handle.

Handle and knob keep your hands free from the heat.

Sturdy base boils water at the flick of a switch.

Kettle detaches from base for a cord-free pour.

Features an indicator light and automatic shut-off.

